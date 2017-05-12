Water level dips in major Indian reservoirs

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported better storage level. (Express Archive/Representational) Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported better storage level. (Express Archive/Representational)

The water level in 91 major reservoirs in the country has dipped to 24 per cent of their total storage capacity, the government said today. According to the Union Water Resources Ministry, 37.718 billion cubic metres (BCM) water was available in these reservoirs for the week ending yesterday.

The level is 125 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year and 103 per cent of its decadal average, the ministry said in a statement. Last week, the stock was 26 per cent (or 41.066 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams.

States which have recorded less water stock vis-à-vis last year are Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported better storage level.

