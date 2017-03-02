Water for state: Parties trade barbs over SYL issue, vie for credit 

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala blamed the BJP government in Haryana for not taking any concrete steps to get the state’s share of water despite the favourable decision of the Supreme Court. (File Photo) Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala blamed the BJP government in Haryana for not taking any concrete steps to get the state’s share of water despite the favourable decision of the Supreme Court. (File Photo)

A CREDIT ‘war’ over what political parties did over the years to get water from Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal for Haryana took place during the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala blamed the BJP government in Haryana for not taking any concrete steps to get the state’s share of water despite the favourable decision of the Supreme Court.

During the discussion on the Governor’s address at the Vidhan Sabha, Chautala said that despite several committees having been constituted over the years to decide on water share of Punjab and Haryana, no decision has been taken.

He blamed former chief minister Bansi Lal for getting the canal dug up “from the tail-end.” Chautala claimed if he had ensured the canal was dug from the head, Haryana would have received its share of water years ago.

This was met with much opposition from Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry, who is Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law. She contended that it was Bansi Lal who is credited with getting 95 per cent of the canal constructed.

“After that INLD government headed by Chaudhary Devi Lal came to power and work was stalled. If the then government had accepted the Rajiv-Longowal accord then Haryana would have had its share of water. However, due to personal relations, the accord was not signed,” alleged Choudhry. Chautala, however, claimed the Rajiv-Longowal accord was not signed as there were clauses that were not in favour of Haryana.He said, “If the accord was signed, Haryana would have lost Chandigarh as its capital. Further, Haryana’s share of water would have been reduced. Even Bansi Lal went on record in an Assembly session to praise the efforts of Devi Lal for SYL canal.”

Chautala criticised the erstwhile Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab for termination of water sharing agreements during its tenure. He further accused the BJP government in Haryana of “making fun of efforts of INLD to go to Punjab and dig the canal”. Chautala said, “The government did not fulfill its responsibility. An all party meeting was called and it was decided that we would meet the President and Prime Minister. The government could not get time from the PM. This would not have happened if the government was serious on the issue. We held the march to Punjab to build pressure on the Centre.”

He further said that when INLD started its March from Ambala, they were stopped at three barriers set up by the Haryana government when they were fighting for Haryana’s rights. He said that at least they made an effort. He criticised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for “not responding” when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a statement that there was no water available in Punjab to be released.

“We will gherao Parliament in protest on March 15 and invite all parties to join us,” said Chautala.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said it was a serious issue and political parties should not make it a party programme. “But some parties have no other work,” he quipped. He also said six MLAs of the BJP had tendered their resignation on the issue of SYL, nine months before their term was to come to an end.