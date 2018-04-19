Water for Gahunje stadium for IPL: HC asks state not to decide on MCA agreement

The Maharashtra Cricket Association has been barred from using the water from the river for Gahunje Stadium. (File) The Maharashtra Cricket Association has been barred from using the water from the river for Gahunje Stadium. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday restrained the state government from taking a decision on an application by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) seeking renewal of its agreement with the irrigation department for use of water from the Pawana river for maintaining grounds for IPL matches at Gahunje Stadium, Pune. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cricket Association has been barred from using the water from the river.

The division bench of Justice A S Oka and R I Chagla observed that the agreement between the MCA and the irrigation department had ended in February. It observed that the MCA had applied for renewal of the agreement. The state government had earlier said water will be made available to MCA at the Gahunje stadium for drinking and industrial use. The state government was likely to decide on the renewal of agreement, it told the court.

The bench said, “We fail to understand” how industrial water was used for the IPL matches at the stadium as it cannot be described as industrial use. The court said that the state will not decide on the renewal of the agreement and the court will pass an order by the end of the month. At the previous hearing, the counsel appearing for Maharashtra Cricket Association said the matches have been shifted to Pune from Chennai because of some issues there. The counsel was referring to the recent threat by a Tamil outfit to unleash snakes at the M A Chidambaram stadium which capped a day of turbulence in Chennai as hundreds of Cauvery protesters briefly took over key roads leading to the venue in a bid to disrupt the first IPL match of the season in the city on Tuesday.

The court had issued notices to Maharashtra Cricket Association asking how they plan to provide water for matches held at the Pune stadium. An affidavit was filed by Riyaz Bagwan, Secretary, Maharashtra Cricket Association, stating that by way of agreement with the irrigation department, they are permitted to lift 2.40 lakh litres of water per day from Pawana river for Gahunje stadium for the IPL. By making conservative use of water, the stadium is now using 50,000 litres for the ground everyday.

The affidavit also says they don’t use potable water but lift raw water from Pawana river and treat it in a water treatment plant installed in the stadium for its use on the ground. The affidavit also says that MCA has a water storage tank beneath the concourse level of the stadium with a capacity of 16 lakh litres. Maharashtra Cricket Associationcounsel told court that have their own rainwater harvesting technique and it can be used for 32 days and so they don’t need external water for maintaining the ground. They also said through the affidavit that they have taken steps to arrange for sewage treated water from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Sewage treatment plant, in case additional water is required over and above the stored water.

