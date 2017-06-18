Water crisis before civic polls: Delhi Jal Board submits report, minister ‘not satisfied’

Alleging “political motivation” behind the shortage and cases of consumers receiving inflated bills, he said the findings of the report are not in tune with the reality and he will write to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the matter and “recommend suitable action”. ( File Photo) Alleging “political motivation” behind the shortage and cases of consumers receiving inflated bills, he said the findings of the report are not in tune with the reality and he will write to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the matter and “recommend suitable action”. ( File Photo)

“Not satisfied” with the report of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on the alleged supply shortage and cases of inflated bills before the municipal polls, Delhi Water Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam suspects officials have tried to “suppress” facts. Gautam had sought a report on the issue, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims cost it the civic polls, from Delhi Jal Board officials right after taking over charge of the water department from Kapil Mishra, who was sacked over “non-performance”.

“The water supply shortage have been blamed on the rise in demand with the onset of summer while consumers receiving accumulated dues have been identified as the factor behind the inflated bills.

“But I am not satisfied with these findings. If there is no shortage of water then there should not have been any crunch and in the second case, why were bills not given to consumers regularly? I suspect attempts have been made to cover up the real facts,” Gautam told PTI.

Earlier, the Minister had stated that instances of “irregularities” will surely be looked into, but he has “no ill” intention to “target anyone just for the heck of it”, when asked if would act against Mishra.

