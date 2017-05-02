Water continues to flow in SAUNI pipeline, 50 check dams full

The irrigation department had started pumping water in Krushnasagar and Bhimdad dams on April 15 by phase-I of Link-II pipeline of the SAUNI project. (File Photo) The irrigation department had started pumping water in Krushnasagar and Bhimdad dams on April 15 by phase-I of Link-II pipeline of the SAUNI project. (File Photo)

The Bhavnagar irrigation circle continued to pump water in Link-II of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojna pipeline for the 16th day on Monday, overfilling 50 check dams and storing significant levels of water in Krushnasagar and Bhimdad dams in Botad district. Irrigation officials said that water will continue to flow in the pipeline until Water Resources Minister orders to stop it.

“Around 50 check dams and 13 ponds have been filled up to their capacity. Similarly, 57 million cubic feet (mcft) water has been released in Krushnasagar dam and 34 mcft in Bhimdad dam,” M A Makwana, superintending engineer of Bhavnagar irrigation circle, told The Indian Express on Monday.

Located on the outskirts of Botad town, Krushnasagar dam has a total storage capacity of 75 mcft and it was 76 per cent full by April 30. It is the source of drinking water for residents of Botad town. On the other hand, Bhimdad dam has a storage capacity of 239 mcft and it was 14 per cent full. “Bhimdad dam has enough water to be released for irrigation through canal. The dam was completely dry before we started pumping Narmada water in it,” said Shailesh Patel, executive engineer of Bhavnagar irrigation circle.

Patel said that the groundwater table had come up significantly due to release of water in dams, check dams and ponds in Botad district. Farmers in Bhimdad village said that they had already decided to sow cotton before arrival of the monsoon as their wells had come alive after water was pumped in Bhimdad dam.

The irrigation department had started pumping water in Krushnasagar and Bhimdad dams on April 15 by phase-I of Link-II pipeline of the SAUNI project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated to public the 52-km long phase-I pipeline at Botad on April 17.

The phase-I pipeline of Link-II starts from Limdi Bhogavo-II dam near Surat and ends at Bhimdad dam near Gadhda town in Botad. The SAUNI is ab ambitious project of state government to divert floodwater overflowing the Narmada dam to arid Saurashtra, and fill 115 dams in the region through a 1,125 km-long network of giant pipelines. Link-II pipeline lifts water from Limdi Bhogavo-II and is designed to take water up to Raidy dam in Amreli, around 252 km away. Limdi-Bhogavo-II dam in turn is fed by Limdi branch canal of the Narmada project.

Meanwhile, special reserve police deployed along the phase-I pipeline was withdrawn on Sunday. “We have sought guidance from Water Resources Minister if we should continue to pump water in the SAUNI pipeline or stop it. While we await instructions from the minister, police deployment was withdrawn on Sunday as we had been given pumping schedule for that date only. If the minister orders to pump further water in the pipeline, we will have to think over security again,” said an officer of the irrigation circle.

There are more than 300 major valves in the 52-km stretch of phase-I pipeline and the state reserve police had been deployed along it to prevent farmers from opening those valves so that water reaches to the tail. The PM had inaugurated phase-I of Link-I pipeline of the Rs 16,000 crore SAUNI project in August last year. The government plans to complete the entire project by year 2019.

