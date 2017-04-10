Water can be given till June 15, rationing will follow if required: Karnataka Govt

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) (Representational Image) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) (Representational Image)

Karnataka government today said it has no problem in providing water until June 15 to the people in the state, hit by consecutive years of drought, but there may be water rationing, if required.

Appealing to farmers to stop using pumpsets, it advised the people to use water judiciously, as the water levels in almost all the reservoirs was just enough for drinking needs. Water Resources Minister M B Patil said that with optimum utilisation and judicious use of water, along with proper planning and coordination, the department will ensure that water is given to the people.

“We have severe drought in Karnataka and this is for the third year. Our priority is that our dam zones throughout the state, wherever we are giving water to the cities or the multi village schemes or towns from our dam is not affected,” he told reporters here. The Department had an internal meeting today and planned to give water up to June 15, he said, adding, the state expects to receive rains by then.

Patil said he has also requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make an appeal to farmers not to use their pumpsets in such a crucial period, as the water available was just enough for drinking purpose. Patil said, if required, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments could resort to some “rationing” of water.

“It is they who have to decide- what best possible thing to do is,” he said. According to data on live water storage in various reservoirs, there is a total of 7.748 tmc in Cauvery reservoirs – Krishna Raja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi. He said combining Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini water availability is 4.7 tmc, and the water requirement of Bengaluru city is 800 cusecs per day.

“So for next 60 days we have to give 800 cusecs. BWSSB requires 6000 cusecs, but we have calculated transmission losses and in between multi village schemes. So for giving 800 cusecs for 60 days upto June 15 we require 4.1 to 4.5 tmc, what we have is 4.7 tmc so we can manage until then”, he said.

On rationing of water, he said the water resources department is a bulk or wholesale supplier of water and it would coordinate with all the departments and district administration and “as a team effort we will try to ensure that there is efficient use of water.”

