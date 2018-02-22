  • Associate Sponsor
Canada PM Justin Trudeau plays cricket with Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin; watch video

The Canadian PM landed in India last Saturday as part of a week-long tour on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

February 22, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches as his son plays cricket at Modern School in New Delhi on Thursday

On the sidelines of his official visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried his hand at cricket on Thursday. Along with his children, Trudeau took to the pitch along with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin. The Canadian PM landed in India last Saturday as part of a week-long tour on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

On Friday, Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks in the national capital. Key areas including trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and, space will be discussed.

Trudeau played cricket along with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin

Trudeau landed in India last Saturday as part of a week-long tour on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

