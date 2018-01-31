Watch video: Woman hurls eggs at Odisha CM Naveen Patanik, detained

Naveen Patnaik at an event in Balasore (ANI) Naveen Patnaik at an event in Balasore (ANI)

A woman on Wednesday hurled eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when he was addressing a gathering in Balasore, ANI reported. While the CM escaped unhurt, the woman has been detained by the police. The incident was caught on camera.

In a video, Patnaik can be seen on the stage addressing a rally at Balasore. A woman who cannot be seen in the video hurled eggs at him. However, a security guard caught the eggs before they reached Patnaik. There is no clarity on who the woman is and why she flung the eggs.

#WATCH: Woman threw eggs on CM Naveen Patnaik during an event in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2nwWzsH3nj — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

Reacting to the incident, suspended BJD MP Baijayant Panda recalled a similar attack that he had faced last year. “I don’t know what was her complaint but I wish she had protested differently. I’m not in favour of physical protests. It could’ve hurt CM in the eye. I was also attacked last year by some BJD members with eggs, stones & bricks but no one was arrested for four months.” He was recently suspended from the party for “conflict of interest”, “anti-party activities” and attempts to weaken the Odisha’s ruling party.

