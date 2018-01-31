Latest News
  • Watch video: Woman hurls eggs at Odisha CM Naveen Patanik, detained

Watch video: Woman hurls eggs at Odisha CM Naveen Patanik, detained

A woman who cannot be seen in the video hurled eggs at him. However, a security guard caught the eggs before they reached Patnaik. There is no clarity on who the woman is and why she flung the eggs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2018 8:08 pm
Woman hurls egg at Odisha CM Naveen Patanik Naveen Patnaik at an event in Balasore (ANI)
Related News

A woman on Wednesday hurled eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when he was addressing a gathering in Balasore, ANI reported. While the CM escaped unhurt, the woman has been detained by the police. The incident was caught on camera.

In a video, Patnaik can be seen on the stage addressing a rally at Balasore. A woman who cannot be seen in the video hurled eggs at him. However, a security guard caught the eggs before they reached Patnaik. There is no clarity on who the woman is and why she flung the eggs.

Reacting to the incident, suspended BJD MP Baijayant Panda recalled a similar attack that he had faced last year. “I don’t know what was her complaint but I wish she had protested differently. I’m not in favour of physical protests. It could’ve hurt CM in the eye. I was also attacked last year by some BJD members with eggs, stones & bricks but no one was arrested for four months.” He was recently suspended from the party for “conflict of interest”, “anti-party activities” and attempts to weaken the Odisha’s ruling party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 31: Latest News