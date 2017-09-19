Video: Woman BJP leader slaps man, hurls abuses during cleanliness drive in MP

A video grab of the woman BJP leader slapping the man in Seoni of MP. (Source: Twitter/ANI) A video grab of the woman BJP leader slapping the man in Seoni of MP. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

In a shocking incident, a woman BJP leader in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera slapping and hurling abuses at a man during a cleanliness drive in the area. The BJP leader, as reported by news agency ANI, was conducting a cleanliness drive in the locality when a man asked her about when she would clean her own locality.

Loosing temper over the question, the local BJP leader hurled slaps at the man while abusing and swearing at him. The video later shows her demanding police officials posted on site to arrest the man and take him to the police station, while her supporters vaguely try to stop her from beating the man.

#WATCH Seoni, MP: Local BJP leader thrashes man during cleanliness drive for asking when she'll clean her own locality (Note: Foul Language) pic.twitter.com/pIj1pMQM9u — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2017

