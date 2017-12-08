VIDEO: When BR Ambedkar said Democracy won’t work in India

B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution, in his office. (Source: PIB) B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution, in his office. (Source: PIB)

India paid glorious tribute to B R Ambedkar, the architech of the constitution, on his 61st death anniversary with leaders and other prominent personalities across the country pouring their heartfelt homage. Known for his contribution towards the upliftment of Dalits, Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956.

In a BBC video that has been shared widely since last few days, Ambedkar delves into the challenges faced by democracy in India, importance of elections, and role of communism.

Ambedkar believed that the country has a social structure which is totally incompatible with the parliamentary system and is based on the inequality. “Unless you get rid of the caste system, you can’t fix. It is a question of social structure and it should be outcaste. I am quite prepared to say that it would take some time to fix the social structure if you want to fix in a peaceful way. But then somebody must be making the efforts to change the social structure,” he said.

