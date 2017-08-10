Latest News
WATCH video: Uttarakhand cloudburst washes away bridge in Pithoragarh

The cloudburst has caused heavy rains and an increase in the water flow in the past few days in Uttarakhand. The bridge has collapsed in Pithoragarh, Madkot region. SDRF teams have reached the spot to assist locals.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 10, 2017 10:07 am
The bridge was washed away due to an increase in water flow caused by the cloudburst. (ANI)
A cloudburst in Uttarakhand has washed away a bridge in Madkot, Pithoragarh, news agency ANI reported, adding that the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has reached the spot to help locals. Fifty-six goats have reportedly drowned. On Friday, heavy rains caused by another cloudburst had claimed the lives of four people in the Kotdwar region of the state, according to news agency IANS.

Uttarakhand is under severe weather conditions with heavy rain spells and cloudbursts leading to landslides and flood-like situations.

The state suffered a massive tragedy in July, 2013, when a massive cloudburst had caused flash floods and wreaked havoc, claiming the lives of more than 10,000 people. Thought of as the biggest natural disaster to have struck the country since the 2004 Tsunami, the Uttarakhand cloudburst had left almost 100,000 people stranded in the hills.

(With ANI inputs)

