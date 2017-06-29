Watch video: This is how Tamil Nadu Police dealt with ‘cow vigilantes’ harassing a farmer

A video that has gone viral over the past day shows the Tamil Nadu taking a right wing group to task for harassing a farmer. A video that has gone viral over the past day shows the Tamil Nadu taking a right wing group to task for harassing a farmer.

While police forces in north India have been criticised for being silent spectators when people are being harassed and thrashed by so-called cow vigilantes, the Tamil Nadu Police does not seem to be in any confusion on what their role is in such a situation.

A video that has gone viral over the past day shows the Tamil Nadu taking a right wing group to task for harassing a farmer. The farmer was travelling from Manaparai in Tiruchirapalli to Pollachi with seven calves when he was stopped at the temple town of Pazhani by a Hindu group. The group of cow vigilantes routed the vehicle to a police station and complained that the calves were to be traded for slaughter.

By then, members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Party and other Communist parties arrived at the scene and a debate ensued. While the other parties stressed that the man was taking the calves for farming purposes, the cow vigilantes did not agree. The debate took a turn for the worse when the two groups became violent and attacked each other.

The police soon resorted to a baton charge to bring the situation under control. By this time a government bus was also attacked and stones pelted.

