Watch Video: TDP MP assaults IndiGo airline staffer, damages ticket printer

In the video, Reddy is seen pushing an IndiGo staffer as he is walking away from the MP. (Screenshot) In the video, Reddy is seen pushing an IndiGo staffer as he is walking away from the MP. (Screenshot)

The video of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J C Diwakar Reddy creating a ruckus at the Vizag airport on Thursday afternoon has surfaced. Reddy created a ruckus at the airport after he was not allowed to board an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad because he arrived at the airport 30 minutes before departure. His actions at the airport prompted a flying ban against him by not just IndiGo but also other airlines like Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways.

In the video, Reddy is seen pushing an IndiGo staffer as he is walking away from the MP. The push is unprovoked. In another video, he is seen angry at being denied boarding. He then reaches for the ticket printer which falls down and gets damaged.

Earlier, IndiGo had said it was investigating the incident, by evening, PTI reported that IndiGo had barred Reddy from its flights following his alleged unruly behaviour. No police complaint has been registered yet.

“The staff politely informed him that boarding for flight 6E-608 was closed and offered to accommodate Reddy in a subsequent flight. Reddy expressed his annoyance and soon raged against the staff member using aggressive and abusive behaviour,” IndiGo said in a statement earlier. Reddy later took a different flight.

Talking to NDTV, Reddy said he had done nothing wrong and had nothing to apologise for. Reddy is from the same party as that of the Civil Aviation Minister Gajapathy Raju. Reddy created a similar ruckus on October 29, 2016, at Vijayawada airport after being denied a boarding pass after he arrived late for his flight to Hyderabad.

Earlier this year, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was temporarily banned by airlines from flying after he assaulted an Air India staffer, triggering a major controversy. The Centre released its draft rules for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd