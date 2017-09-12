Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s full speech at UC Berkeley

Only in Express
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressed the University of California, Berkeley, on Tuesday. In his speech, Gandhi reflected on contemporary India and the path forward for the world’s largest democracy. Watch the video here.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi UC Berkeley speech, Rahul Gandhi speech, Congress Rahul Gandhi speaks at UC Berkeley on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressed the University of California, Berkeley, on Tuesday. In his speech, Gandhi reflected on contemporary India and the path forward for the world’s largest democracy. He addressed what lies ahead for the Congress, the current political ecosystem in the country, the effects of demonetisation and the government’s foreign policy, and some of India’s challenges, such as the situation in Kashmir.

Gandhi, who is on a two-week visit to the US to interact with global thinkers, politicians and the Indian diaspora, delivered a short speech which was followed by a Q&A session. His grandfather and the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had delivered a historic speech at the American university in 1949.

Watch Rahul Gandhi’s speech at UC Berkeley here:

