Watch video: Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Narendra Modi over demonetisation

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi said that for the first two or three days of demonetisation, PM Modi himself did not understand what has happened.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 24, 2017 10:48 am
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his November 8, 2016 demonetisation move. In yet another scathing attack, Rahul Gandhi said, “8 November ko picchhle saal, Modiji TV pe aaye or bole, Bhaiyon or Behno, mai apka pradhan mantri hun or ab ye jo Rs 500, 1000 ka note hai, ye mujhe accha nhi laga. Ab mai isko 12 baje raat ko radd karne wala hoon. Hahahaha (On November 8 last year, PM Modi came on television and said ‘I am your prime minister, and I don’t like Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. So, from today midnight, I will invalidate these notes).”

Rahul Gandhi further said that by banning these notes, PM modi attacked the whole country with an axe. He went on to say that for the first two or three days, Modi himself did not understand what has happened.

