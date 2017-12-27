Watch video: President Ram Nath Kovind pulls up organisers for distributing food packets during his speech

President Ram Nath Kovind (file) President Ram Nath Kovind (file)

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday, was forced to stop his speech at a conference midway, after the organisers started distributing food packets, even while he was speaking. Addressing the Indian Economic Association centenary conference in Amravati, President Kovind expressed his dissatisfaction with the disturbance and asked the organisers to continue the distribution after his speech.

“What is happening in the economic world…I see the same picture at this conference also. I think some food packets are being distributed. Of course, it is a must, but it has disturbed the system itself. Therefore, I request the organisers, will you please keep the distribution of food packets in abeyance for a little while,” Kovind said after he was disturbed by a group of students who were creating a chaos in the hurry to grab the food packets.

President Kovind then continued with his speech while officials and police personnel tried to control the situation.

