Watch video: PM Modi lashes out at gau rakshaks, slams killing in name of cow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned gau-rakshaks saying, “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti (cow worship) is not acceptable.” He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad which he was attending as a part of his two-day state visit to Gujarat.
In a strong warning message to cow vigilantes, he said, “A person does not have the right to take law into his hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.” He also said that India is a land of Mahatma Gandhi and violence is something that he would never approve of.
PM Modi’s remarks come in the wake of increasing number of lynching incidents in the country. The most recent incident was the Faridabad lynching in which a 15-year-old Junaid Khan was murdered. The argument which started over train seats escalated as he was referred to as a ‘beef-eater.’
Two months ago, Pehlu Khan was murdered in Rajasthan when he was transporting cows for his farm. He was beaten by a mob on the charges of cattle smuggling.
The increasing violence triggered national outrage among people. On Wednesday, protest marches called ‘Not in my Name’ were held in 11 cities across the country against the wave of attacks in the name of Gau Bhakti.
The Prime Minister was facing constant criticism for not condemning the growing violence in the name of cow protection. In August last year, Narendra Modi had lashed out against the violence carried out in the garb of cow protection and had asked the states to take prompt action against the offenders.
- Jun 29, 2017 at 3:20 pmThe PM's comment is too mild and has come too late.He should initiate strong action against the culprits who are vitiating the atmosphere and bringing the country bad name.The Hindutva forces need to be reined in and made to remain within the bounds of law.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 3:11 pmI applaud the PM for coming out clearly against the mob lynchings. That will make the thugs think twice before taking the law into their own hands. The states and the courts must now act quickly against the criminals, to establish the primacy of the rule of law.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 2:43 pmWhat we want is strong action at the ground level. Murder charged must be framed against them and they must be locked up in the jail. The message must be clear that the Government means business and such acts of hooliganism will not be tolerated. Merely saying that " A person does not have the right to take law into his hands". is not sufficient as his earlier such statement has has no impact at all and the killings continued. Further a tri-colour sheet was draped on the back of the one of the killers. The message sent out by the BJP is clear, which is that they hand in glove with such hooligans as it gives the party votes. Stop trying to fool us Mr Prime Minister and get down to the task of doing what you are expected to do at the ground level and not just give big meaningless speechesReply