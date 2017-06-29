Watch video: PM Modi lashes out at gau rakshaks, slams killing in name of cow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the spate of violence against people in the name of cow protection Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the spate of violence against people in the name of cow protection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned gau-rakshaks saying, “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti (cow worship) is not acceptable.” He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad which he was attending as a part of his two-day state visit to Gujarat.

In a strong warning message to cow vigilantes, he said, “A person does not have the right to take law into his hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.” He also said that India is a land of Mahatma Gandhi and violence is something that he would never approve of.

PM Modi’s remarks come in the wake of increasing number of lynching incidents in the country. The most recent incident was the Faridabad lynching in which a 15-year-old Junaid Khan was murdered. The argument which started over train seats escalated as he was referred to as a ‘beef-eater.’

Two months ago, Pehlu Khan was murdered in Rajasthan when he was transporting cows for his farm. He was beaten by a mob on the charges of cattle smuggling.

The increasing violence triggered national outrage among people. On Wednesday, protest marches called ‘Not in my Name’ were held in 11 cities across the country against the wave of attacks in the name of Gau Bhakti.

The Prime Minister was facing constant criticism for not condemning the growing violence in the name of cow protection. In August last year, Narendra Modi had lashed out against the violence carried out in the garb of cow protection and had asked the states to take prompt action against the offenders.

