Watch: Video of principal thrashing students for complaining about the heat goes viral

A video of a principal allegedly beating students in a school in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, surfaced on social media. (Source: YouTube/@Pankaj Giri) A video of a principal allegedly beating students in a school in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, surfaced on social media. (Source: YouTube/@Pankaj Giri)

A video of a principal allegedly beating students in a school in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, surfaced on social media on Wednesday. In the video, the students are seen lined up against a wall and beaten by the teacher with a wooden cane. The first student in the video is seen kneeling and begging the teacher to stop, while the others are seen trying to reason with him.

The video, which was allegedly taken in RPS school, Shantipuram, has gone viral on social media. The student were allegedly beaten up by principal Satyendra Dwivedi after complaining about the heat. Now, traumatised by the incident, they are allegedly refusing to return to school and have filed a complaint at the local police station. The accused has denied all charges.

“The video that has gone viral has been edited. I am a teacher and I am never harsh on my students. I just want my students to stay disciplined,” Dwivedi was quoted as saying by India Today.

You can watch the video here:

Indianexpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd