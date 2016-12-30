Watch video: Mulayam Singh expels Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav for 6 years

Mulayam Singh expelled Akhilesh Yadav from the party Mulayam Singh expelled Akhilesh Yadav from the party

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav from the party at a press briefing. Mulayam said, “To save the party, we have expelled both Ram Gopal and Akhilesh Yadav for six years from the party. For us party is the most important and our priority is to save the party.”

Watch why Mulayam Singh expelled Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party:

Criticising Akhilesh for his support to Ramgopal Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav said that the ‘Chief Minister is not able to understand that his future was being finished by him’.

