Watch video: Man jumps in front of CM Adityanath’s convoy in Lucknow

In an attempt to draw the Uttar Pradesh government’s attention towards the illegal sand mining being done in Sonebhadra, a man on Saturday jumped in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in Lucknow, as reported by IANS.

The man who was waiting for the chief minister to arrive at Lok Bhawan tried to leap in front of the minister’s convoy as the cars started arriving.

The security personnel present at the spot immediately removed the man and handed him over to the Hazratganj police.

#WATCH Man jumped in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in #Lucknow, immediately removed by police. He was reportedly upset over no legal action against two BJP leaders, whom he had accused of illegal mining pic.twitter.com/bZFH0nReS9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2017

A report in IANS states that the man has been identified as Shyamji Mishra of Sonebhadra district. The report added that the man was upset with the illegal mining of sand, which was conducted “under the patronage of BJP’s Sardar legislator and BJP’s district president.”

The man had earlier tried to meet the CM a couple of times, but unable to convey his message the man was compelled to take this step.

