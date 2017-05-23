Watch video: Indian Army destroys Pakistani forward post in Naushera sector

The Indian Army struck a Pakistani forward post in Naushera sector (Reuters Photo/ Representational) The Indian Army struck a Pakistani forward post in Naushera sector (Reuters Photo/ Representational)

In a bid to curb increasing infiltration bids from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control, the Indian Army has launched punitive fire assaults across the LoC, destroying a Pakistani forward post in Naushera sector. Calling for proactive counter-terrorism operations in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Major General Ashok Narula on Tuesday, said that infiltration activities must be controlled as they could adversely influence the youth in the area.

Watch the video here

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

“Infiltrations are likely to increase with melting of snow and opening of passes. Operations like Naugam where four terrorists were neutralised on 20-21 May are the instances. This calls for even more pro-active counter-terrorism operations,” the Army said in a release.

