Watch video: Fearless opposition takes on PM Narendra Modi

Addressing Chidambaram’s comment on fearfulness among minorities, student activists, Nitish Kumar said, “Right now, the need of the nation is Opposition unity. The day this Opposition unity comes, you see what happens…There is nothing to fear,” he said. Addressing Chidambaram’s comment on fearfulness among minorities, student activists, Nitish Kumar said, “Right now, the need of the nation is Opposition unity. The day this Opposition unity comes, you see what happens…There is nothing to fear,” he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, CPI leader Sitaram Yechury, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Congress leader Kapil Sibal emphasised the need for a united opposition in a discussion following the book launch of P Chidambaram’s book “Fearless in Opposition.” At the event on Friday, the leaders said the opposition needs to be fearless and have a common agenda in order to face the fearfulness that has entered the lives of many citizens. Chidambaram described how Dalits, student activists, are some who live in fear and that shouldn’t be happening.

Addressing Chidambaram’s comment on fearfulness among minorities, student activists, Nitish Kumar said, “Right now, the need of the nation is Opposition unity. The day this Opposition unity comes, you see what happens…There is nothing to fear. Everything will be all right. We should follow our agenda 90 percent and only 10 percent we should react to the agenda of others. We should move forward after setting our own agenda with maximum opposition unity.”

Further in the discussion, Sitaram Yechury drew the attention of the panel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Haridwar on Friday warning the Congress to “hold its tongue” saying he had everyone’s “janam patri” (horoscope). “This sort of language…this is not the level of politics in which we have grown. Moreover, as Prime Minister, if you have the janam patri, put it out and take action,” he said. Nitish Kumar said: “The reply, the language shows they (BJP) are in trouble somewhere. The use of (this kind of) language shows that one who is speaking it is facing some difficulties.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd