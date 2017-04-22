Watch Video: Brahmos supersonic land-attack cruise missile fired from INS Teg

New Delhi: Land-attack version of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile being successfully test-fired by the Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Land-attack version of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile being successfully test-fired by the Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. PTI Photo

Adding another feather to its cap, the Indian Navy on Friday successfully test-fired the BrahMos land-attack supersonic cruise missile. This was a first for the Navy to test-fire a land-attack missile. Previously, it had successfully executed anti-ship versions of the BrahMos. The missile, which is a variant of the Long Range BrahMos Missile, was launched from the guided missile frigate called the Teg. The operation was conducted in the Bay of Bengal.

In a statement, the Navy said, “The land-attack variant provides Indian warships with the capability to neutralise with precision the selected targets situated deep inland, far from the coast, from stand-off ranges at sea.” “The Navy successfully undertook the firing of BrahMos land-attack missile from naval ship Teg, a guided missile frigate, on a target on land on Friday,” the Navy further added.

The Brahmos is a short-range supersonic cruise missile. The missile can be launched from a submarine, ship, aircraft, or land, which makes it a worthy ammunition.

The Indian Army inducted the land-attack version of BrahMos in 2007, and have come a long way since.

BrahMos is considered the only supersonic cruise missile in the world, which was taken under the umbrella of the India Navy in 2005. On March 11, India successfully test-fired the BrahMos with an extended range of 450 km, terming it as a textbook launch.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 5:18 pm