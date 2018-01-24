Watch video: Kids cower in fear as anti-Padmaavat protesters pelt stones at school bus in Gurugram

Latest News
Anti-Padmavaat protests: The incident happened when the school bus was crossing through the area while the protesters were setting fire to the Haryana Roadways bus in Bhondsi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2018 8:39 pm
Padmaavat protests, Karni sena, karni sena padmaavat, Gurugram bus on fire, Gurgaon bus attacked, karni sena gurgaon bus A GD Goenka School bus came under attack after protesters allegedly belonging to fringe Rajput group Karni Sena threw stones, shattering windows of the bus
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Gurugram on Wednesday setting a state-run bus on fire despite prohibitory orders imposed in the city even as they pelted stones at a school bus that was passing through the area. A GD Goenka School bus came under attack after protesters allegedly belonging to fringe Rajput group Karni Sena threw stones, shattering windows of the bus. No injuries were reported yet.

The incident happened when the school bus was crossing through the area while the protesters were setting fire to the Haryana Roadways bus in Bhondsi. At least 24 people have been detained by Gurgaon Police today, including 13 who have been apprehended for burning a Haryana Roadways bus in Bhondsi. Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates

Meanwhile, earlier in the day protesters went on a rampage as they blocked the Delhi-Jaipur national highway against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film ‘Padmaavat’. The Haryana Roadways bus was torched near Bhondsi village on Sohna road allegedly by Karni Sena supporters, police told PTI.

However, there was no loss of life. The violence happened despite Haryana Police’s assurance that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace ahead of the film’s release tomorrow. Director General of Police B S Sandhu had warned troublemakers against disrupting peace a few days ago.

In Lucknow, police had to use force to disperse an agitating mob, while Karni Sena members allegedly damaged two state roadways buses in Jaipur and blocked a road in the city’s Kalwar area. Numerous activists were held in Mumbai and Nashik.

In Ahmedabad, the police arrested 50 people in connection with the violence and vandalism outside malls last night. As many as 30 bikes and scooters, parked outside three multiplexes in the city were set ablaze by protesters.

  1. S
    Singh is King
    Jan 24, 2018 at 8:47 pm
    This could be the work of Mulah Modi to defame Hindus.
    1. D
      Dabbooji
      Jan 24, 2018 at 8:38 pm
      All this violence is happening in BJP RSS ruled states only means govts themselves are supporting these I d I o t s.
      1. D
        Dabbooji
        Jan 24, 2018 at 8:36 pm
        The minister was right. Some apes didn't progress to humans.
        1. L
          ladu
          Jan 24, 2018 at 8:35 pm
          Khalji was a much better human being than the Karni sena. Enjoy!!! this . Instead of red carpet welcome, Feku Modi is just giving the NRI and investors blood
          1. Proud Bhakt
            Jan 24, 2018 at 8:32 pm
            Shame on those anti-national SICKular school children . Protesters are on the streets fighting for Hindu and Rajput pride and these school children are doing an unnecessary drama and uploading videos , as if their lives were in danger . The Truth is that the protesters were completely peaceful and they were pelting stones and burning vehicles in a peaceful manner .
