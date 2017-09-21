Only in Express
VIDEO: 9-year-old white tiger dies after being attacked by Bengal tigers

The white tiger had allegedly strayed into the enclosure of Bengal tigers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 8:15 pm
Tiger, white tiger dies, bengal tiger, Tiger death, Bangalore, Bannerghatta Bio Park, Bannerghatta Bio Park bengaluru, The white tigers are the pigmented variation of the Royal Bengal tiger. (Source: ANI)
In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old white tiger died after some Bengal tigers attacked him at Bannerghatta Bio Park in Bengaluru. The white tiger had allegedly strayed into the enclosure of Bengal tigers, according to news agency ANI. In the video, the two Bengal tigers are seen surrounding the visibly wounded white tiger, which was trying its best to protect itself.

The white tigers are the pigmented variation of the Royal Bengal tiger. They have the black stripes similar to the Bengal tigers but with a white coat. These type of tigers are found in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar and in the Sundarbans. The Bengal tiger is the most numerous of subspecies of tigers.

The Bannerghatta Bio Park is a popular tourist destination in Bengaluru. It was founded in 1970 and declared as a national park in 1974. This is India’s first biological park which has a fenced forested elephant sanctuary where elephants can roam around freely without chains.

