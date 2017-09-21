VIDEO: 9-year-old white tiger dies after being attacked by Bengal tigers

The white tigers are the pigmented variation of the Royal Bengal tiger. (Source: ANI) The white tigers are the pigmented variation of the Royal Bengal tiger. (Source: ANI)

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old white tiger died after some Bengal tigers attacked him at Bannerghatta Bio Park in Bengaluru. The white tiger had allegedly strayed into the enclosure of Bengal tigers, according to news agency ANI. In the video, the two Bengal tigers are seen surrounding the visibly wounded white tiger, which was trying its best to protect itself.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Bengaluru: Nine-year-old White Tiger strays into the enclosure of Bengal tigers, dies after being attacked by them at Bannerghatta Bio Park pic.twitter.com/7fkLpPB7Nc — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2017

The white tigers are the pigmented variation of the Royal Bengal tiger. They have the black stripes similar to the Bengal tigers but with a white coat. These type of tigers are found in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar and in the Sundarbans. The Bengal tiger is the most numerous of subspecies of tigers.

The Bannerghatta Bio Park is a popular tourist destination in Bengaluru. It was founded in 1970 and declared as a national park in 1974. This is India’s first biological park which has a fenced forested elephant sanctuary where elephants can roam around freely without chains.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd