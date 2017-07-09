Watch: Collision between cars near Noida Expressway kills 1

Collision between cars near Noida Expressway in sector 135. (Source: Video grab) Collision between cars near Noida Expressway in sector 135. (Source: Video grab)

One person was killed after collision between cars in sector 135, near Noida Expressway, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In a CCTV footage released by ANI, a speeding sedan hits a van which skids and rolls over before getting pushed into the trees and shruberies near the road.

At first one car nearly hits the sedan which forces it to swerve to its left which in turn hits the van coming from the left of the sedan. The accident took place in broad daylight in a busy street.

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH CCTV Footage of collision between cars near Noida Expressway in sector 135, one dead. #UttarPradesh (July 8th) pic.twitter.com/j9zo66zVdy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2017

