Watch: IAF’s Sukhoi Su-30s refuelling mid-air during Gagan Shakti 2018 exercise

IAF fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 during the midair refuelling on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/IAF) IAF fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 during the midair refuelling on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/IAF)

In an attempt to display its operational preparedness and air capabilities, the Indian Air Force on Saturday conducted an air-to-air refuelling during the ongoing Gagan Shakti 2018 exercise. During the exercise, a Sukhoi Su-30 jet took off from the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal’s Kharagpur, engaging over several targets over Lakshadweep before returning to base. The jet was refuelled twice mid-air during its flight.

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft displays air to air refueling capabilities pic.twitter.com/5coBTuamvC — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

Indian Air Force in a tweet said that the jet engaged in a joint operation with the IndianNavy and conducted Long-range Maritime Strike in the Western Seaboard. The Aim of Ops was Air Dominance & Deep Strike Validation over our strategic area of influence in the IOR.

#GaganShakti2018 : MARITIME AIR OPS -On 14Apr18, in a joint ops with #IndianNavy , #IAF conducted Long-range Maritime Strike in the Western Seaboard. The Aim of Ops was Air Dominance & Deep Strike Validation over our strategic area of influence in the IOR.http://t.co/qUqXD70xpX pic.twitter.com/JJArO9xudM — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 14, 2018

In a statement on Facebook the IAF said, “In the long-range strike concept validation, the Su-30s, airborne from a base on the Eastern Coast engaged multiple targets, in the Western Sea-board, at distances in excess of 2,200 Km. These aircraft then landed at a Southern Base, thus covering a total distance of 3,600 Km, in a single mission. These staggering ranges were made possible by IL-78 FRA (Flight Refueling Aircraft), thus ensuring long strike capabilities for our fighter aircraft.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd