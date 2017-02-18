WATCH: Shocking video of DMK MLAs manhandling Speaker in TN Assembly

The confidence motion moved by chief minister Edappadi Palaniswamy culminated in ruckus in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday, with DMK MLAs manhandling Speaker P Dhanapal, upturning furniture in the House and shredding papers. The faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam had asked for a secret ballot but did not indulge in any violence. It was the DMK MLAs, pivotal to the drama, who were demanding that the trust vote be postponed and a secret ballot method be implemented. The Speaker, following a short recess, ordered police to evict the DMK MLAs.
Watch the drama:
“You (DMK MLAs) tore my shirt and insulted me. I am doing my work abiding law,” Speaker Dhanapal said. The evicted MLAs are sitting on dharna inside the Assembly premises. The House has been adjourned till 3 pm.
The Assembly had convened today in a special session for a confidence motion moved by Chief Minister E Palaniswamy to prove majority of the House. In line with Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s 15-day grace period to garner support, opposition members including former chief minister O Panneerselvam, requested a delay in the proceedings. In the 234-member House, Palaniswamy needs at least 117 votes to win the floor test.