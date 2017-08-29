Watch: Seven coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in Maharashtra

Five coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on Tueday. (Source: Doordarshan/Twitter) Five coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on Tueday. (Source: Doordarshan/Twitter)

Seven coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday near Asangaon, in Maharashtra. A rescue team has been dispatched from Kalyan. Railway officials said there have been no casualties so far. This is the third incident of train derailment in the last 10 days. On August 19, 14 coaches of Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli, killing over 20 and injuring over 150 people. Last week, nine coaches of Kaifiyat Express went off the track in Auraiya, leaving at least 70 injured.

Taking moral responsibility for the train accidents under his watch, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign but was asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “wait”.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Five coaches & engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Titwala in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9u0adLF1rG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

