Watch: Security forces come under barrage of stones in J&K’s Kupwara

Even though the Centre’s decision to suspend counter-terror operations during the holy month of Ramzan saw a brief moment of lull, Kashmir was on the boil on Monday. (File) Even though the Centre’s decision to suspend counter-terror operations during the holy month of Ramzan saw a brief moment of lull, Kashmir was on the boil on Monday. (File)

Even though the Centre’s decision to suspend counter-terror operations during the holy month of Ramzan saw a brief moment of lull, Kashmir was on the boil on Monday. At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Shopian district, while locals pelted stones on vehicles of security forces in Kupwara’s Tangdhar sector. However, both cases had different reasons for the outbursts.

The Shopian grenade attack follows a series of such explosions since Saturday over the death of a 21-year-old who was run over and killed by a CRPF vehicle a day earlier. Qaiser Amin Bhat, who was among the hundreds who had turned out to protest against the firing of tear gas shells outside the Jama Masjid on May 25, was knocked down by a CRPF vehicle at Srinagar’s Nowhatta.

Tangdhar sector in south Kashmir’s Kupwara district saw vehicles of security forces come under a barrage of stones pelted by the locals who were enraged after five terrorists were gunned down on May 25. It later turned out that one of the terrorists belonged to Pulwama. Normal life was hit in the district as most of the shops remained shut as stone pelters had a field day in attacking the security personnel.

Here is a video of the incident in Tangdhar sector:

#WATCH: Locals pelt stones on vehicles of security forces after five terrorists were gunned down by them in Tangdhar sector on May 27. One of the terrorists killed, belonged to Pulwama. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/G9gMthsgLA — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd