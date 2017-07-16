WATCH: Pastor shot dead outside Ludhiana church

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2017 5:42 pm
A pastor was shot dead in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana late Saturday evening by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. The police said he was shot thrice outside his residence. The deceased has been identified as Sultan Masih, who was in his fifties. Ludhiana Police Commissioner RN Dhoke said Masih was walking outside his residence and talking to someone on phone when he was shot.

Masih used to live on the first floor of the church building where the church, “Temple of God” is on the ground floor.

After being shot, the pastor was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the police said. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for the murder.

  1. T
    The Observer
    Jul 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm
    Had this happened in BJP state this would have been communalized and made it in to a sensation by the liberal noise media and freeloaders of UPA Govt.
