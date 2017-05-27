Watch: Narrow escape for tourists as elephant chases vehicle at Jim Corbett National Park

Not being able to keep up with the speed of the jeep, the elephant eventually backed off and took the opposite direction. Not being able to keep up with the speed of the jeep, the elephant eventually backed off and took the opposite direction.

Fear gripped a group of tourists at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand when they had a very close encounter with an elephant which chased them down the road and was almost on the verge of attacking their jeep safari. The video shows the elephant within 500-800 metres of the safari vehicle.

At the very beginning of the dramatic incident, a herd of elephants can be seen crossing the road when one of them starts to chase the jeep. At one point in the video, the elephant’s trumpeting sound can be heard and that is when the vehicle picked up speed and escaped.

You can watch the video here:



The incident happened at Jim Corbett National Park which is situated in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar. The wildlife sanctuary is based in Nainital district of the state and is well known for its Bengal tigers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd