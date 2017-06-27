WATCH: Joint press briefing of PM Modi, President Trump in Rose Garden of White House

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed reporters at a joint press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. However, no questions were taken from the press and the briefing was restricted to remarks of the two leaders.

The briefing commenced with President Trump describing the relations between the two countries. “I have always had a deep admiration for your country and for its people, and a profound appreciation for your rich culture, heritage and traditions.”

Trump did not forget to raise the existing obstacles in the bilateral trade. “It is important that barriers be removed to the export of US goods into your markets, and that we reduce our trade deficit with your country,” he said.

Commenting upon the affinity of both the leaders towards social media, Trump said, “I’m proud to announce to the media, to the American people, and to the Indian people, that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media -(laughter)- we’re believers- giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials, and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it’s worked very well in both cases.”

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Trump and the First Lady for their warm welcome in the White House. Talking about the India-US relations, Modi remarked, “We consider the USA as our primary partner for India’s social and economic transformation in all our flagship programs and schemes. I am sure that the convergence between my vision for a “new India and President Trump’s vision for “making America great again” will add new dimensions to our cooperation.”

“I am very clear about the fact that India’s interests lie in a strong, and prosperous, and successful America. In the same way, India’s development and its growing role at the international level are in the USA’s interest,” he added.

