Watch: More than 900 cylinders explode in Karnataka, 3 vehicles gutted

More than 900 gas cylinders exploded late on Monday night near Chintamani in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. No casualties have been reported so far, but the huge ball of orange fire triggered by the explosion consumed two trucks and a Bolero. A video of the incident released by news agency ANI showed multiple blasts reverberate around the area. The flames have been doused and the situation was brought under control.

#WATCH: More than 900 cylinders blast near Chintamani (Karnataka) last night. 3 vehicles gutted. pic.twitter.com/hJE4l1dhaF — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

A short circuit in the battery of one of the trucks, in which the cylinders were loaded, reportedly caused the explosion. Police and fire department officials have arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.

