Watch: Maneka Gandhi abusing officer, accused of corruption, in UP

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo) Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo)

In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has been caught on camera rebuking and abusing an official and making fun of his weight after receiving a complaint of corruption against him.

The incident took place after someone made a complaint against the official and accused him of indulging in ‘corruption’ during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Baheri.

#WATCH Union Minister Maneka Gandhi rebukes and abuses an official who was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in UP’s Baheri pic.twitter.com/o6ruXXmCJs — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

In the video, the minister can be seen saying, “you are getting fat like a ‘hara*****a.’.” Gandhi abused the official in front of everyone in a packed room.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd