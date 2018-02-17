  • Associate Sponsor
Watch: Maneka Gandhi abusing officer, accused of corruption, in UP

The incident took place after someone made a complaint against the official and accused him of indulging in ‘corruption’ during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baheri.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2018 11:08 am
Watch: Maneka Gandhi abusing officer, accused of corruption, in Bareilly Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo)
In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has been caught on camera rebuking and abusing an official and making fun of his weight after receiving a complaint of corruption against him.

In the video, the minister can be seen saying, “you are getting fat like a ‘hara*****a.’.” Gandhi abused the official in front of everyone in a packed room.

    V B Lal
    Feb 17, 2018 at 11:33 am
    Will the Parties, for the sake of the country, please give their , before giving them tickets for elections, a crash course in civility and restraint? They can hire teachers from outside their fold, if necessary.
