Watch: Man cooks egg on road to show intense heat wave in Odisha

Learn how to make use of the heat. (Source: ANI) Learn how to make use of the heat. (Source: ANI)

Scorching heat wave in India this year has left people sweating and bothered. With temperature rising to 45.4 degree Celsius in Odisha on Friday, people have been trying to beat the heat in different ways but this man from Titalgarh district has gone a step ahead to show the plight of people in the area by cooking an egg on the road.

In a video released by ANI, this man is seen making use of the blistering heat by frying an egg on the road without using any fuel or oil.

#WATCH Man cooks an egg on the road in Titalgarh(Odisha) to show the intense heat wave in the area pic.twitter.com/yPJFQOl1Kz — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

The Footage shows the man pouring in the egg mixture into the hot pan placed in heat on the road and how it doesn’t even take a minute to be cooked nicely from both sides making the heat that hot and unbearable.

Despite drop in temperature, Odisha has been intensely hot throughout the day. The MeT office in Bhubaneswar said the mercury breached the 44 degree Celsius mark at four places across Odisha, while it crossed 40 degree mark in nine places compared to 13 Thursday. According to agency reports, at least six people have died due to sunstroke in thestate this summer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd