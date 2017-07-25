Watch LIVE: Swearing-in ceremony of India’s 14th President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind will be the second Dalit President of the country. (File photo) Ram Nath Kovind will be the second Dalit President of the country. (File photo)

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be shortly sworn in as the 14th President of India. The former Governor of Bihar will take the Oath of Office in the Central Hall of Parliament House, New Delhi on Tuesday at 12.15 pm.

The swearing-in will take place in the presence of the Prime Minister, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Chief Justice of India, and Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Members of Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and Principal Civil and Military Officers of the Government of India will also be present at the ceremony.

Kovind will first meet the incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt. Both of them will then arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession. Kovind will take the Oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India, after which he will be honoured by a 21-Gun Salute. The newly-elected President will then deliver an address in the Central Hall.

Watch the ceremonial proceedings live:

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd