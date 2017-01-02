Watch LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Addressing a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the ruling Samajwadi Party and said development is not the priority for the rulers in the state.

“For fourteen years, Uttar Pradesh has been denied development,” Modi said, urging the electorate to vote the BJP to power in that state.

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi’s Parivartan Rally In Lucknow: Here’s What He Said

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first rally in Lucknow since he took oath. He last addressed a rally in Lucknow in March 2014 as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

The ground where Modi is holding his rally has a capacity of five lakh, but BJP leaders expect a turnout of at least 10 lakh people in the 80 acre Ramabai Ambedkar maidan.

