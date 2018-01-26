Watch LIVE stream: Republic Day 2018 parade from Rajpath

India today celebrates its 69th Republic Day. The Republic Day 2018 is very special in the sense that leaders of 10 countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member-states will grace the Republic Day Parade on the historic Rajpath.

The leaders participating in the Republic Day parade are President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos and Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Rajpath will come alive where the nation showcases its military might and traditions coupled with the latest initiatives and achievements along with its rich diverse social and cultural heritage. Another feather in today’s pageant will be two tableaux showcasing India’s historical, civilizational, educational, religious and cultural linkages with the ASEAN nations. Follow Republic Day 2018 LIVE Updates

The main attraction at this year’s Republic Day parade will be the women’s motor cycle team ‘Seema Bhawani’ of Border Security Force (BSF), which was raised at Central School of Motor Transport (CSMT), BSF Academy Tekanpur on October 20, 2016.

Republic Day 2018 Parade LIVE: Border Security Force (BSF) “Daredevils” women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade (Express Photo) Republic Day 2018 Parade LIVE: Border Security Force (BSF) “Daredevils” women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade (Express Photo)

Tableaux from 14 states and UT, nine central ministries, departments and central paramilitary force will present the varied historical, art and cultural heritage of the country.

They will also showcase country’s progress in different fields, particularly floats from Karnataka, Gujarat, Tripura, Maharashtra, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Kerala with their varied themes, which will be of special attraction. The floats of All India Radio, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Income Tax Department will showcase the rapid development of some of the flagship programmes of the Government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd