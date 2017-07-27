Watch LIVE: Nitish Kumar swearing-in ceremony as chief minister of Bihar



Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will be once again sworn as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he resigned from the post. Kumar cited the CBI FIR against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as the reason for his resignation, stating that he could no longer continue amid allegations of corruption in his government. The swearing-in will take place at 10 am in Patna.

Ending the ‘Mahagathbandhan‘ or the grand alliance between his party, Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the JD(U) leader will be forming the government with the support of BJP-led NDA. Click here for Nitish Kumar swearing-in LIVE updates

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has alleged that Nitish had a setting with the BJP. “There had been a setting with the BJP. When someone asked him (Nitish) if he could go with BJP, he did not say no. It clearly suggests BJP setting. The PM’s congratulatory tweet followed to prove my point,’’ he said. Tejashwi Yadav echoed his father’s claims and said the resignation was a “pre-planned” controversy between Kumar and BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav met Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi in Patna to register his protest against Nitish’s decision to form government with BJP. “RJD being the single largest party should have been invited to form the government. We are taking legal advice and will move court against the governor’s decision,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the sixth time today.

