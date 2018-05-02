Watch | Katihar SP fires celebratory shots at his farewell, his central posting on hold now

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
"This is unacceptable. We will investigate matter and take strict action against him. His central posting has also been stayed till then," SK Singhal, ADG said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2018 2:48:48 pm
Watch | Katihar SP caught firing at his farewell ceremony The incident happened in Katihaar district of Bihar on Tuesday. (ANI video grab)

Celebratory firing at his farewell ceremony seems to have cost Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Mohan Jain dear. His central posting has reportedly been put on hold for now. In a video clip posted by ANI, Jain is purportedy seen firing several rounds in the air as people around him cheered and danced.

On coming to know of this, the Additional Director General of Police said strict action will be taken against Jain. “This is unacceptable. We will investigate the matter and take strict action against him. His central posting has also been stayed till then,” ANI quoted ADG SK Singhal as saying.

The video shows the SP shaking a leg and then whipping out a revolver and firing at least five times in air. The incident reportedly took place in Bihar’s Katihar district on Tuesday.

