WATCH: Jamshedpur women wash feet of Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on Guru Mahotsav

In a video that went viral, women in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand were seen washing the feet of state Chief Minister Raghubar Das, at an event on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Friday. Women, in the event held on ‘Guru Mahotsav’ at Jamshedpur’s Brahma Lok Dham, washed the CM’s feet with water and rose petals, as he stood on a giant plate. Das was the chief guest at the event.

According to a report by Times Now, several activists were outraged at this and protested against the VIP treatment towards the CM. The activists said the ‘VVIP mindset was exposed’ and criticised the state’s defence that it was an old ritual, according to the report.

As per a report by India.com, in the event, CM Das promised to provide health insurance worth Rs 2 lakh to the poor. He also announced health insurance plan in the state. The CM said that his government will start an entrepreneurship board for promoting women entrepreneurs in the state of Jharkhand. Both these schemes mainly focus on the rural areas in the state.

#WATCH: Women wash feet of #Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on a ‘Guru Mahotsav’ event held at Jamshedpur’s Brahma Lok Dham. (July 7) pic.twitter.com/86wUeIpKzh — ANI (@ANI_news) July 9, 2017

Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists to honour one’s ‘gurus’ or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment. The day falls in between June-July.

