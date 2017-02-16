Watch: ISRO releases stunning ‘selfie’ footage of what happened after PSLV-C37 rocket launch

Sriharikota: Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. PTI Photo Sriharikota: Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on February 15 set a record with successfully launching a PSLV-C37 rocket carrier with 104 satellites from seven countries on board. The majestic lift of PSLV-c37 with Cartosat-2 series space craft was blasted off at 9:28 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The space agency has now released stunning footage of the injection of PSLV-37 which launched a record 104 nano-satellites overseas customers into the orbit in blocks in a series of separations. The nano satellites were separated in three different stages in a gap of about 30 minutes. INS-1A and INS-1B will carry a total of four different payloads from Space Applications Centre (SAC) and Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems (LEOS) of ISRO for conducting various experiments, ISRO said.

The footage offers a ‘selfie’ perspective as it show what happened after the launch and how it would have looked like from the PSLV.

Of the 101 foreign satellites launched by PSLV on Wednesday, 96 are from the US — including 88 from the start-up, Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based earth imaging company — while one satellite each is from the Netherlands, Switzerland, Israel, Kazakhstan and the UAE. This is the highest number of satellites ever launched in a single mission.

