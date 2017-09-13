WATCH: Indian Express’ Explained on India-China relationship post Doklam standoff

Only in Express
Wednesday's Explained focused on India and China's relationship after Doklam. The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the tri-junction in Doklam lasted over two months. Watch the video here.

Published:September 13, 2017
doklam, doklam standoff, india, china, explained by indian express, indian express explained, indian express news Explained by The Indian Express is an event where experts make sense of issues that impact our life and the world.
Explained by The Indian Express is an event where experts make sense of issues that impact our life and the world. Wednesday’s Explained focused on India and China’s relationship after Doklam. The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the tri-junction in Doklam lasted over two months. In this edition of Explained, Ashok Kantha, Director, Institute of Chinese Studies; Distinguished Fellow, Vivekananda International Foundation and former Indian Ambassador to China discussed how has the standoff affected relations between India and China as well as what lies ahead for the two nations.

