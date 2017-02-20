Watch: Incredible footage of German Air Force planes escorting Jet Airways flight

The video of German Air Force planes intercepting a Jet Airways 777-300ER bound for London (from Mumbai) has gone viral three days after the incident. The video has over 10 lakh views and numerous shares. The Mumbai-London Jet Airways flight 9W-118, with 330 passengers and 15 crew members, recently lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for a “brief period” while flying over Cologne. As a precaution, the German Air Force (GAF) scrambled its fighter jets to ensure the safety of the flight and its passengers.

The trailing British Airways plane captured the footage near Cologne Germany. The JA pilots saw the Eurofighters and after speaking over emergency frequencies the plane carried onto London. The incredible video shows a plane moving in sky and soon being followed by two fighter jets.

Jet Airways has duly reported the matter to the concerned authorities including the DGCA. As part of the standard process, the flight crew of 9W 118 has been de-rostered pending investigation,” an official statement from Jet Airways read.

