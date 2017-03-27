Watch: CCD employee in Jaipur slaps customer after he points out cockroaches in fridge

A screen grab showing the employee of the coffee outlet slapping the customer who was recording the video. A screen grab showing the employee of the coffee outlet slapping the customer who was recording the video.

In a video that has gone viral on the Internet recently, a customer at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Jaipur is seen getting slapped by an employee there. According to Twitter user Nikhil Anand Singh, Arpan Verma a customer at the Hawamahal outlet of CCD, was allegedly slapped by a staff member after he spotted cockroaches inside the fridge where items were put on display.

Watch the video here:

In the video shot by him on his phone, it is seen that the customer points to the fridge and claims that the employees had tried to brush off the incident by covering the fridge with a menu card. One of the employee is then seen walking up to him and slapping him at which point the video ends.

The Twitter post which was first shared on March 25, provides a statement by the customer. In his statement, he says that after making his order, he noticed “cockroaches and bugs” in the fridge. He said that on noticing the “grossly unhygienic state of affairs”, he asked for a reimbursement. He says that even after bringing to knowledge about the “unhygienic condition” of the fridge, the staff continued serving food from it to others. He says that when he informed other customers about the presence of bugs in the fridge, the employees got agitated and asked him to leave. Verma alleged that the employees also hurled abuse at him.

He says that when he started recording the “abysmal state of hygiene” in the outlet, one of the employees slapped him and abused him in front of everyone.

