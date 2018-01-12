Watch LIVE: Carnatic maestro TM Krishna at Express Adda

Born in Chennai and educated there, TM Krishna began to learn music under his mother’s guru, Bhagavathulu Seetharama Sharma, at the age of six. Born in Chennai and educated there, TM Krishna began to learn music under his mother’s guru, Bhagavathulu Seetharama Sharma, at the age of six.

Carnatic music vocalist TM Krishna or Thodur Madabusi Krishna, one of the best Carnatic musicians ever, is our guest at Express Adda today.

Born in Chennai and educated there, he began to learn music under his mother’s guru, Bhagavathulu Seetharama Sharma, at the age of six. He took specialised training under Chingleput Ranganathan and then the Carnatic legend, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, for nearly seven years.

In recent years, the vocalist has used his status as a successful artist to become an incisive commentator on many issues, especially discrimination in the arts. The Carnatic music world, he has said, is a “Brahmin dominated” art form which he has sought to change by making it accessible to everyone.

Between 2011-13, Krishna toured war-ravaged northern Sri Lanka and promoted festivals to revive the arts there.

His efforts towards “social inclusiveness in culture” won him the Magsaysay Award in 2016 and the Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration in 2017.

In recent years, Krishna has been a much sought after public speaker. He writes regularly in the national media, including The Indian Express. He has been outspoken on subjects as varied as Hindutva, freedom of expression, oppression of Dalits and marginalised communities, as well as increasing communal and social polarisation.

Express Adda, organised by The Indian Express Group, is a unique occasion for individuals at the vanguard of change to share their thoughts and experiences during an informal interaction.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd