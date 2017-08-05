Watch: Bus carrying 20 passengers slips into gorge due to landslide in Uttarakhand

A screengrab of the video that shows the passenger bus slipping into a gorge. A screengrab of the video that shows the passenger bus slipping into a gorge.

A day after the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 58 was closed near Tota Ghati in Uttarakhand due to landslides and torrential rains, a shocking video of a bus slipping into a gorge due to landslide in Bageshwar district in the state has been put out by news agency ANI on Saturday. Even though the bus was carrying 20 passengers, all of them were rescued safely.

The state has been receiving heavy showers from last few days and it has wreaked havoc with reports of five persons’ death on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Gangotri highway (NH-108) near Laldhang and Chadethi was also closed after rains triggered landslides.

Earlier on Thursday, in Dehradun district four people were reportedly injured after a house in Vikasnagar collapsed following heavy showers. The heavy downpour also led to short-circuits at some places.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Bus carrying 20 passengers slips into a gorge due to landslide in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand; All passengers rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/MQ2vQkA2gu — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017

