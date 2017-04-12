Watch: BJP youth wing leader offers Rs 11 lakh for Mamata Banerjee’s head

Aligarh BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney/WB CM Mamata Banerjee. ANI photo Aligarh BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney/WB CM Mamata Banerjee. ANI photo

A day after police lathicharged people for taking out a procession in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a BJP youth wing leader on Wednesday announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh on state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head. According to a report by news agency ANI, Yogesh Varshney said: “Those who will cut and bring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh. Mamata Banerjee never allows Saraswati Puja, fairs during Ram Navami and during Hanuman Jayanti procession, people were lathi charged and brutally beaten up. She organizes Iftar party and always supports Muslims.”

#WATCH Aligarh:BJP Youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney offers Rs 11 lakhs for WB CM’s head after a lathicharge in Birbhum on Hanuman Jayanti pic.twitter.com/JR77MgzptV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2017

The police in Birbhum had not given permission for any procession or rally in Suri area on Tuesday but the people went forward with their program raising slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and carrying saffron flags. The organisers assured the police that they will not carry any arms during the procession. However, to disperse the crowd, the police resorted to lathicharge.

The incident comes days after a rally on Ram Navami, which was also attended by West Bengal BJP chief, saw people carrying swords and other arms.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd