WATCH: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s security personnel manhandle mediapersons

The incident happened just when Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was expected to speak to the media after a Cabinet meeting at the secretariat in Patna.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 12, 2017 4:17 pm
Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's guards manhandle media persons, Tejashwi Yadav's guards manhandle journalsits, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, India news, National news, Latest news Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav talking to media at the old secretariat before the cabinet meeting in Patna on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)
Mediapersons were manhandled by security personnel of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Secretariat on Wednesday.The incident happened just when Yadav was expected to speak to the media after a Cabinet meeting at the secretariat in Patna.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are in the dock after CBI raided his properties based on an FIR registered against him, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi for allegedly accepting a plot in Patna in exchange for awarding a tender for the maintenance and development of two railway hotels at a time when he was the Railway Minister in 2006.

